Jeep Grand Cherokee Rear Coil Spring Recall Investigated

Government investigates why Jeep owners keep complaining about detached rear coil springs.

December 17, 2025 — A Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring recall may not have been very successful after owners complained the coil springs detached following recall repairs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a federal investigation into the June 2023 coil spring recall of 2022–2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021–2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles.

The investigation includes more than 331,000 Jeeps with rear coil springs that should have been repaired during the recall.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring recall was originally issued because of complaints about detached coil springs. Fiat Chrysler said the coil springs may not have been installed properly when the Jeeps were built.

But NHTSA has received 20 complaints alleging the coil springs detached from Grand Cherokees that were supposedly repaired during the rear coil spring recall in 2023.

Here's what three Jeep owners said occurred after their vehicles had been repaired during the 2023 recall.

"The contact stated that while in reverse(R), there was an abnormal metal scratching sound coming from the rear of the vehicle. The contact exited the vehicle and inspected the vehicle and noticed that the passenger’s side rear coil spring had detached. The vehicle was parked in the driveway."

"The contact stated that after leaving the local dealer and driving approximately 35 MPH, the rear coil springs detached. The passenger’s side end of the vehicle dropped towards the ground. The vehicle was towed back to the local dealer, where it was confirmed that the rear coil springs had detached."

"Parked at a red light my rear coil spring popped out of my jeep."

The complaints have safety regulators questioning just how effective the Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring recall was and if another recall should be issued.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring recall investigation.