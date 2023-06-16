Jeep Grand Cherokee Recall Issued For Rear Coil Springs

More than 330,000 Grand Cherokees may have rear coil springs that detach.

June 15, 2023 — Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring problems have caused a recall of more than 331,000 SUVs that were built with rear coil springs that may not have been installed correctly.

This can allow the Jeep coil springs to come out of their intended positions.

The 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L rear coil springs could detach from the vehicles while driving.

FCA opened an investigation in March based on a report of a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring that fell off while driving.

Engineers investigated and Chrysler found two customer assistance records, 17 warranty claims and two field reports filed between April 5, 2022, through May 4, 2023.

As of May 25, 2023, FCA US is not aware of any accidents or injuries potentially related to this issue.

FCA expects to mail Jeep coil spring recall letters July 28, 2023.

Chrysler dealers will inspect and possibly repair the rear coil spring assemblies.

Jeep Grand Cherokee owners with questions may call 800-853-1403 and ask about Jeep coil spring recall 64A.