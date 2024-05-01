Jeep Cherokees Recalled For Turn Signal Problems

More than 15,000 Cherokees have turn signal levers that may self-cancel when they shouldn't.

May 1, 2024 — More than 15,000 model year 2022 Jeep Cherokees are recalled because the turn signal self-canceling features may not function properly.

Once a turn signal is activated by a driver, it should cancel itself once the steering wheel is turned back to center after a turn is performed.

A turn signal problem will make things very confusing to a Cherokee driver and other drivers.

In the case of the 2022 Jeep Cherokees, the turn signal lever may self-cancel without steering wheel rotation or manual input.

This violates a federal safety standard which says a "turn signal operating unit [ ... ] must be self-canceling by steering wheel rotation and capable of cancellation by a manually operated control."

Chrysler learned about the problem in July 2020 when there were problems with right-hand turns on 2022 Jeep Cherokees. The reports said the turn signal levers may not latch or stay latched during right-hand turns.

Engineers studied the problem with suppliers to review how the components were manufactured, and Fiat Chrysler studied returned warranty parts to look for the cause of the problem.

By March 2024, Chrysler decided a recall of the 2022 Jeep Cherokees was necessary.

In Canada, 2,884 Jeep Cherokees are recalled due to the turn signal cancellation issues.

The Jeep Cherokee turn signal problems will be fixed once dealers inspect and possibly replace the steering column control modules.

Owners of 2022 Jeep Cherokees should watch for recall letters after May 17, 2024.

Jeep Cherokee owners with questions may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 24B.