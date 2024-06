FCA Backup Camera Problems: More Than 1 Million Chrysler Vehicles Recalled

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles recalled, radio software interferes with backup cameras.

June 18, 2024 — Backup camera problems have caused a recall of more than 1 million of these Fiat Chrysler vehicles.

2021-2022 Dodge Durango

2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2022 Ram 1500

2022 Ram 2500

2022 Ram 3500

2022-2023 Jeep Compass `

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneer

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2022-2023 Ram ProMaster

Chrysler says the radio software may prevent the rearview image from displaying.

The problem was first discovered in October 2023 which caused a review of complaints and warranty data.

In May 2024, engineers determined the backup camera images failed because of problems with the radio software.

Backup camera recall letters will be mailed August 2, 2024, and dealers will update the radio software.

Owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 66B.