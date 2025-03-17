Ram Truck HCU Recall Closes Hydraulic Control Unit Investigation

Ram truck owners said ABS warning lights activated and numerous features stopped working.

March 16, 2025 — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has closed an investigation into Ram truck brake failures in 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pickup trucks.

Ram drivers complained about illuminated antilock braking system (ABS) warning lights and reduced braking. But Ram owners also said the hydraulic control units were involved.

Ram drivers further complained the brakes failed while driving at various speeds and without any warning, other than activated warning lights that sometimes went out.

NHTSA learned of more than 2,500 customer complaints about illuminated ABS or HCU warning lights that sometimes stayed on, and many Ram drivers complained about cruise control, traction control and electronic stability control failures.

Fiat Chrysler said it knew there were problems with the Ram truck ABS pump motors since January 2021. It was then that supplier ZF told Chrysler a failure of the ABS pump motor would cause certain functions to shut off, including the ABS, electronic stability control, traction control system and other functions utilizing the motor.

FCA was also told slip control would be limited if the ABS pump motor failed, but braking and stopping distance requirements would still be met.

NHTSA's testing confirmed the brushes in the ABS pump motor swelled and illuminated the warning light once in a while, which confused Ram drivers. However, engineers determined the warning lights could deactivate even though the ABS pump motor had failed.

In December 2024, FCA recalled more than 300,000 of these Ram trucks:

2017-2018 Ram 2500 Pickup

2017-2018 Ram 3500 Pickup

2017-2018 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2017-2018 Ram 4500

2017-2018 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

Chrysler dealers were told to replace the Ram hydraulic control units, and NHTSA has closed its Ram truck investigation based on the HCU recall.