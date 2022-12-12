Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 Brake Failures Investigated

Safety regulators receive 134 reports about Ram brake failures that occurred at various speeds.

December 12, 2022 — Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 brake failures are under federal investigation after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received 134 reports about the 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks.

NHTSA didn't release much information about the brake failure investigation but did estimate about 390,000 Ram trucks are affected.

Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 owners allege brake failures continue to occur at any driving speed, and the brakes may lose function intermittently or permanently.

Ram truck owners claim the brake failure problems end when the anti-lock braking system modules and hydraulic control units are replaced.

According to NHTSA, the anti-lock braking system module works in conjunction with the hydraulic control unit, which is a device that controls hydraulic pressure to each wheel brake assembly to manage braking forces during emergency stops.

The Ram truck brake failure investigation will determine if a recall should be issued.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 brake failure investigation.