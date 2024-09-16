Honda 9 Speed Transmission Lawsuit Includes 4 Models

Honda 9 speed ZF 9HP automatic transmissions allegedly jerk, make noise, and cause big problems.

September 16, 2024 — Honda 9 speed transmission problems have caused seven vehicle owners to file a class action lawsuit that alleges ZF 9HP automatic transmissions are defective.

The Honda 9 speed transmission lawsuit includes these vehicles.

2016-2022 Honda Pilot

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey

2019-present Honda Passport

2020-present Honda Ridgeline

The class action alleges Honda began equipping certain vehicles with the ZF 9HP 9 speed transmissions in 2014. But the transmissions have allegedly been nothing but trouble to Honda owners.

According to the lawsuit, “there is improper design and/or calibration of the software in control of the [T]ransmission, including the Transmission Control Module and the Powertrain Control Module.”

The plaintiffs say the control modules control how the transmission interacts with the engine. Related software must be calibrated correctly for the 9-speed transmission to properly function.

The transmission lawsuit alleges Honda failed because the gear shifting isn't timed correctly.

The plaintiffs contend the transmission problems cause illuminated warning lights, delayed and rough shifting, grinding noise, harsh gear engagements, acceleration and deceleration problems, and owners also report their vehicles lose power.

Honda 9 Speed Transmission Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

—California plaintiffs Kevin and Anita Moore purchased a new 2018 Honda Odyssey, but when the vehicle had 71,000 miles on the odometer, the Odyssey began to buck and lag when accelerating from a stop or when going over 40 mph.

The Honda 9 speed transmission lawsuit alleges the transmission was replaced by Honda in July 2023, but the transmission problems have continued.

—South Carolina plaintiff Tony Boatwright purchased a new 2019 Honda Odyssey which allegedly had transmission problems within the first few months.

The 9 speed transmission would allegedly independently shift, causing the vehicle to gain too much speed going downhill and forcing Boatwright to aggressively brake.

The plaintiff brought the vehicle to the Honda dealership within three months but was told it was operating normally. However, the plaintiff claims the Honda still has transmission problems.

—Texas plaintiff Cheun Yong purchased a new 2019 Honda Odyssey LX, but within a few weeks the 9-speed transmission had problems, especially at speeds around 30 miles per hour.

"In the spring of 2020, Yong took the vehicle to the dealership from which he purchased it, and service technicians there acknowledged the problem during a test drive. When the dealer technicians reported back to him after a call to Defendant, they told him the behavior was normal for the vehicle. His vehicle problems have continued." — Honda 9 speed transmission lawsuit

—Illinois plaintiffs Thomas and Julie DeSilvia purchased a new 2022 Honda Ridgeline, but within a week the 9 speed transmission would suddenly bang loudly and repeatedly when switching between first and second gear.

Honda dealers allegedly said there was nothing wrong with the vehicle, but the plaintiffs contend the Ridgeline still has 9 speed transmission problems.

—Ohio plaintiff Mark Treleven purchased a new 2016 Honda Pilot, but shortly after the 9 speed transmission began to jerk and lurch upon ignition and lower speeds and jerk and hesitate when the brake or accelerator pedals were applied.

The Honda dealer inspected the vehicle and told the plaintiff everything was normal. But the plaintiff says he still has problems with his Pilot.

The Honda 9 speed transmission lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (San Jose Division): Kevin Moore v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, and Berger Montague PC.