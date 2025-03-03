Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System Class Action Certified

Honda Accord and Honda CR-V vehicles allegedly brake suddenly when they shouldn't.

March 3, 2025 — A Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System lawsuit has been certified as a class action, but only for certain customers in eight states.

Filed nearly seven years ago, the Honda automatic emergency braking class action lawsuit alleges the systems are defective in 2017-2019 Honda CR-V and 2018-2020 Honda Accord vehicles equipped with Collision Mitigation Braking Systems.

The lawsuit says the Honda automatic emergency braking system uses a radar, a camera and software to automatically apply the brakes to avoid certain frontal collisions. But the class action alleges the systems suddenly brake without warning when there is no risk of a crash.

Honda promotes the Collision Mitigation Braking System as a safety feature, but the lawsuit alleges the system is really a safety hazard.

The Collision Mitigation Braking System is part of the Honda Sensing system which also includes Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Lane Keeping Assist.

The original Honda class action lawsuit was filed in 2018 for owners of 2017 CR-V SUVs nationwide. But multiple lawsuits were filed and consolidated into a lawsuit that includes 2017-2020 Honda CR-Vs and 2016-2020 Honda Accords.

Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System Class Certification

What began as a nationwide class action in 2018 is now a certified class action for customers in only eight states. In addition, those customers must have purchased the vehicle new, which means only original vehicle owners are included.

The certified class vehicles are 2017-2019 Honda CR-V and 2018-2020 Honda Accord vehicles equipped with Collision Mitigation Braking Systems.

Included in the Honda class action are consumers who purchased new 2017-2019 Honda CR-V and 2018-2020 Honda Accord vehicles from Honda dealerships in these states:

California

Florida

New York

Ohio

North Carolina

New Jersey

Arizona

Iowa

Beyond the class action certification for those vehicles and states, no trial has occurred and no settlement has been reached.

"Honda denies any wrongdoing or liability for the claims alleged, and specifically denies the CMBS is defective. The Court has not decided whether Honda is liable but has decided to allow the lawsuit to proceed as a class action. There is no money or benefits that have been obtained for the Class, and there is no guarantee there will be in the future." — Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System lawsuit documents

CarComplaints will update our website if a settlement is reached.

The Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Cadena, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Gibbs Law Group LLP, and Greenstone Law APC.