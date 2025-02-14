Honda Ridgeline Backup Camera Investigation Upgraded

Opening and closing the tailgates can damage the Ridgeline rearview camera wire harnesses.

February 14, 2025 — A Honda Ridgeline backup camera investigation has been upgraded following a November 2022 recall of 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation to determine if the recall repairs were enough to prevent camera problems.

Honda says the backup camera failures were caused by opening and closing the truck tailgate which damaged the camera wire harness. The harness was covered by tubing that failed to protect against bending wear. In addition, there were zip ties that weren't tight enough to hold the tubing in place.

The wiring was breaking from opening and closing the tailgate which caused the backup camera image to fail.

According to the Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall, dealers replaced the harnesses with longer protective corrugated tubing and better zip ties.

In May 2024, Honda announced another Ridgeline rearview camera recall for 2020-2024 trucks. But NHTSA has received complaints after the trucks were allegedly repaired.

At least 14 complaints claim the backup camera wire harnesses failed on Ridgeline trucks. Safety regulators say this is enough to conduct additional testing on the replacement parts.

The upgraded investigation includes rearview camera wiring harness failures in 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline trucks.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Honda Ridgeline backup camera failure investigation.