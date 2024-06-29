Honda Ridgeline Backup Camera Recall Investigated

About 129,000 Ridgeline trucks are equipped with wiring that can break from use of the tailgates.

June 28, 2024 — A Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

So far there have been two Honda Ridgeline recalls and two Ridgeline rearview camera investigations, with this latest investigation focused on the first Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall announced in November 2022.

In February 2022, NHTSA opened an investigation following complaints about 2017-2018 Honda Ridgeline backup camera failures, which was followed by a November 2022 recall of 2017-2019 Ridgeline trucks.

The trucks were equipped with rearview cameras that could fail if the wiring harnesses broke from opening and closing the tailgates.

Honda said the Ridgeline backup camera wire harness was built with protective tubing that didn't protect against bending, and the zip ties used to keep the tubing in place weren't tight enough.

The Honda Ridgeline recall required dealers to replace the "harness with longer protective corrugated tubing and sufficiently tightened zip ties."

Then in May 2024, another Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall was announced, this time for 2020-2024 truck wire harnesses that were breaking from opening and closing the tailgates.

NHTSA knows the wiring problem occurs after a period of time, but the agency wants to learn if the 2022 recall repairs were enough to repair the rearview camera problems in about 129,000 trucks.

