Honda Ridgeline Trucks Recalled Over Backup Camera Failures

Honda recalls more than 117,000 Ridgelines because the tailgates can break wiring.

November 29, 2022 — A Honda Ridgeline rearview camera recall has been announced because the tailgates may break the backup camera wiring harnesses on more than 117,000 trucks.

The rearview camera recall involves 2017-2019 Ridgeline trucks equipped with rearview cameras that will fail if the wiring harnesses break from opening and closing the tailgates.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in February following more than 40 complaints about Ridgeline backup camera failures.

Truck owners also complained opening and closing the tailgates caused the wires to break which caused the rearview camera failures.

"The RVC wire harness was manufactured with a protective corrugated tubing and harness guide to help protect the wiring from stress when the tailgate was opened and closed; a zip tie was used to keep the corrugated tubing and guide in the proper position." — Honda

But Honda says the length of the tubing inserted into the harness guide wasn't enough to protect the wiring. Honda also found the zip tie wasn't tight enough to keep the tubing and guide in position.

In July 2018, Honda noticed a trend of rearview camera problems in the U.S. and opened an investigation to determine the cause. Engineers learned the tightness of the zip tie holding the protective tubing in place wasn't adequate.

Honda also found problems with the "depth to which the corrugated tubing was inserted into the associated harness guide."

As of November 17, 2022, Honda has received 3,437 backup camera failure warranty claims between December 2017 to October 2022, but no reports of injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Honda dealers will replace the rearview camera wiring harnesses, and Ridgeline owners who already paid for repairs should ask about reimbursements.

Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall letters will be mailed in January 2023.

Ridgeline owners with questions should call 888-234-2138 and refer to rearview camera recall number 6RW.