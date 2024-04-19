Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System Problems Investigated

Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System (automatic emergency braking) complaints increase.

April 18, 2024 — Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System problems that caused a February 2022 federal investigation have now caused safety regulators to upgrade and expand the Honda Accord and Honda CR-V investigation.

The upgraded Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System investigation includes nearly 3 million model year 2017-2022 Honda CR-V and 2018-2022 Honda Accord vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the original investigation based on Honda Collision Mitigation Braking System problems in 2017-2019 Honda CR-V and 2018-2019 Honda Accord vehicles.

Typically known as an "automatic emergency braking" (AEB) system, Honda describes how the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) works:

"Featuring a radar transmitter mounted in the front grille trim, CMBS™ can determine the distance and closing speed of obstacles ahead of you. If the radar and high-resolution camera detects another vehicle or a pedestrian in front of the car, it will provide both visual and audio warnings. If you do not immediately respond, the system will automatically apply the brakes."

However, Accord and CR-V owners complained their vehicles suddenly braked without any objects on the roadways.

Inadvertent activation of the Collision Mitigation Braking System will shock any driver, and nearly 2,900 reports may be directly related to problems with the Collision Mitigation Braking Systems.

Honda believes some drivers, "had an inadequate understanding of the CMBS and its limitations."

NHTSA says many Honda owners complained dealers could not reproduce the Collision Mitigation Braking System problems, and some customers claim Honda dealers said the condition was normal.

Inadvertent emergency braking has allegedly caused at least 47 crashes and 93 injuries.

In addition, multiple reports claim the Collision Mitigation Braking System problems continued to occur beyond the first incidents.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Honda Accord and CR-V automatic emergency braking investigation.