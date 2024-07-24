Toyota RAV4 Battery Settlement Reached in Lawsuit

Toyota agrees to settle 2013-2018 RAV4 class action lawsuit which includes 1.8 million SUVs.

July 23, 2024 — A Toyota RAV4 battery settlement has been reached for customers of 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 vehicles that were recalled in 2023.

Toyota denies all claims and allegations but has agreed to the settle the class action to end the expensive and burdensome litigation.

The plaintiffs contend 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 SUVs contain defective battery terminals that can cause the vehicles to stall or even catch fire.

The first Toyota RAV4 battery class action lawsuit was filed in March 2021 about a week after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the RAV4 battery problems in 2013-2018 SUVs.

The government said it had received 11 reports of fires that began at the location of the 12-volt batteries.

NHTSA discovered some of the SUVs had been repaired after front-end collision damage and some of the replacement batteries may not have been installed properly.

Toyota determined some replacement 12-volt batteries were smaller at the top which caused a problem clamping down the battery. A loose battery could move around and the positive battery terminal could touch the clamp used to hold down the battery.

This could cause a short-circuit and fire.

Toyota issued Consumer Advisory 21TG01 in 2021 to fix the problems caused by using incorrect battery sizes and incorrectly installing those batteries.

The first RAV4 battery class action lawsuit was filed by plaintiff Juliet Murphy who said she noticed corrosion around the 2015 Toyota RAV4 12-volt battery and terminals, so she replaced the battery. She then filed the class action lawsuit for more than $5 million dollars.

Several additional Toyota RAV4 battery class action lawsuits were filed, with some of those lawsuits consolidated into this settlement.

Toyota RAV4 Battery Recall

In November 2023, Toyota announced a recall of nearly 1.9 million model year 2013-2018 RAV4 vehicles in the U.S. to replace the battery hold-down clamps, battery trays and positive terminal covers with improved parts for free.

When the RAV4 recall was announced, Toyota knew of 22 field reports out of 1.8 million SUVs, but no warranty claims had been filed.

In addition to replacing the parts for free, Toyota said it would reimburse any customers who paid their own money to fix the problems prior to the recall.

Toyota RAV4 Battery Lawsuit Settlement

You may be included in the battery settlement if you currently own or lease or previously owned or leased a 2013-2018 RAV4 SUV that was recalled in 2023.

Customers must pay attention to the RAV4 battery settlement "benefits" because Toyota was offering some of the same things for free through the 2021 Consumer Advisory 21TG01 and the 2023 recall.

Toyota RAV4 Battery Inspection

A Toyota dealer will inspect the battery size and components sued to secure the battery in place. Damaged or missing components will be replaced as long as the correct size battery is installed at the time of the inspection. Repairs will not be made to fix any damage caused by a collision.

However, there are conditions.

The Toyota RAV4 must not have been previously inspected by a dealer as part of Consumer Advisory 21TG01 that was announced in 2021. Or, if the RAV4 was previously inspected by a dealer through 21TG01, the current owner or lessee can request a second inspection.

Toyota RAV4 Battery Replacement Reimbursement

Take note the reimbursement may be "partial" and relates to the 2021 Consumer Advisory 21TG0. Toyota had already offered complete reimbursement through the 2023 recall.

A Toyota RAV4 owner may submit a claim for partial reimbursement to replace a Group 26R battery with a Group 35 battery, under these conditions.

A customer who received a $32 discount pursuant to the Consumer Advisory may submit a claim to receive an additional $43 reimbursement.

For RAV4 customers who purchased a battery prior to the initial class action notice date but had not received a $32 discount pursuant to Consumer Advisory 21TG01, they may submit a claim to receive a $75 reimbursement.

Toyota RAV4 Battery Repair or Replacement Reimbursement

Note this applies to "unreimbursed" expenses as Toyota already offers reimbursements through the 2023 RAV4 battery recall.

A customer may submit a claim for reimbursement for unreimbursed repairs or part replacements of the battery hold-down assembly and "related reasonable rental and/or towing expenses."

"Expenses that are not the result of the alleged defect to the Subject Vehicle’s battery hold-down assembly, but rather are the result of collision, misuse and/or abuse will not be eligible for reimbursement under this Section III." — Toyota RAV4 battery settlement

Toyota RAV4 Battery Unreimbursed Thermal Expenses

A customer may submit a claim for unreimbursed out-of-pocket damages to the RAV4 and/or property damage caused by a "Unique Thermal Event caused by the alleged defect to the Subject Vehicle’s battery hold-down assembly and (ii) related reasonable rental and/or towing expenses."

According to the battery settlement, the amount reimbursed for a claim is limited to the actual unreimbursed out-of-pocket expense incurred by the customer. If a claim is made pursuant to a customer's insurance policy, reimbursement is limited to the deductible paid by the customer.

The expenses must have been incurred within a year following the initial class action notice date or 30 days after the recall remedy is available, whichever is earlier.

Though Toyota announced the RAV4 battery recall in November 2023, with nearly 1.9 million vehicles involved, final mailing of recall remedy letters to owners is planned to begin in September 2024 as remedy parts become available.

The Toyota RAV4 battery settlement fairness hearing will be held November 19, 2024.

According to the RAV4 lawsuit settlement, these 12 owners who filed the lawsuit will receive $5,000 each:

Juliet Murphy, Penni Lavoot, Ranay Flowers, Paola Guevara, James Charles, Angela Charles, Jennifer Cardelli, Pamela Woodman, Kris Huchteman, Melissa Willis, Maria Mora, and Nicole Sylva.

The settlement says the attorneys representing the plaintiffs will receive $13,250,000 in attorneys’ fees and $350,000 for expenses.

The Toyota RAV4 battery class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Sherman Division: Murphy, v. Toyota Motor Corporation, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC, McCune Law Group APC, Bailey & Glasser, LLP, Steckler Wayne & Love PLLC, Muhic Law LLC, Lynch Carpenter, LLP; Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman LLP, Emerson Firm, PLLC, Capstone Law APC, Berger Montague PC, Blood Hurst & O’Reardon, LLP, and Barnow & Associates, PC.