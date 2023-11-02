Toyota Recalls 2.1 Million RAV4 SUVs to Prevent Fires

Toyota RAV4 batteries may cause short circuits and fires.

November 2, 2023 — A 2013-2018 Toyota RAV4 recall involves about 2.1 million vehicles, with more than 1.8 million recalled in the U.S. and 249,416 recalled in Canada.

Toyota says replacement 12-volt batteries are specified to fit the RAV4 SUVs, but these batteries are smaller at the top.

This can cause a problem when clamping down the battery if it isn't tightened properly.

The RAV4 battery could move around when driving, especially on turns. In addition, the positive battery terminal may touch the clamp used to hold down the battery.

This can cause a fire from a short-circuit.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't released details, and Toyota is still trying to figure out how to fix the problem.

Toyota dealers will eventually replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved parts.

RAV4 owners should watch for recall notices by late December 2023.

Toyota RAV4 owners in the U.S. may call 800-331-4331 and customers in Canada may call 888-869-6828.