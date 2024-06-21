Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX Recalled

Toyota recall involves 157,000 SUVs with airbags that may fail to deploy in crashes.

June 21, 2024 — About 157,000 Toyota SUVs are recalled because the side curtain airbags may not deploy in crash impacts if the driver-side windows are rolled down.

The recall includes 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and 2024 Lexus TX SUVs in the U.S. and Canada.

The problem violates federal safety standards and increases the risk of injuries.

Toyota is working on a fix, but owners should watch for recall letters by the middle of August 2024.

Nearly 12,000 of the SUVs are recalled in Canada, but Toyota didn't release more details about the Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX recall.

With questions, Toyota Grand Highlander owners may call 800-331-4331, and Lexus TX customers may call 800-255-3987.