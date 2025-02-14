Toyota Sienna Recall Affects 185,000 Minivans

Toyota Sienna minivans may be equipped with loose seat bolts that hold the seatbacks.

February 14, 2025 — A Toyota Sienna recall affects more than 185,000 minivans because the third-row seatbacks can fail.

The Toyota Sienna recall includes 2021-2025 Sienna minivans equipped with bolts which connect the split 60/40 third-row seatbacks to the recliner assemblies.

Those bolts may not have been properly tightened during production, leaving third-row seating occupants in danger, especially in crash impacts.

Nearly 18,000 of the minivans are recalled in Canada.

Toyota didn't release much information about the Sienna recall, but the automaker plans on contacting minivan owners by the middle of April 2025.

Dealerships will need to tighten the third-row seat bolts to specifications.

No additional information is available, but Toyota Sienna owners with concerns or questions should call 800-331-4331.