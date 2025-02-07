Toyota Tacoma Brake Hose Recall Involves 111,000 Trucks

Toyota recalls Tacomas equipped with 16 inch brakes and 17 inch Toyota wheels.

February 7, 2025 — A Toyota Tacoma brake hose recall involves more than 111,000 trucks in the U.S. and Canada if the trucks are equipped with 16 inch brakes and 17 inch Toyota wheels.

The rear brake hose recall affects 2024-2025 Tacoma 4-wheel-drive trucks that can leak brake fluid from damaged rear brake hoses.

The problem occurs from mud and dirt building up inside the rear Tacoma wheels, typically from taking the truck off-road. A loss of brake fluid means a loss of braking.

The Toyota Tacoma brake hose recall includes 5,149 trucks in Canada.

Additional recall information is scant, but Toyota did say Tacoma owners will be contacted by early April 2025. Dealerships will replace both rear brake hoses with improved versions.

Truck owners with questions about the Toyota Tacoma brake hose recall should call 800-331-4331.