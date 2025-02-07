Toyota and Lexus Announce Seat Belt Recall

Recall affects 42,000 Toyota Camry, Lexus NX and Lexus RX second-row seat belts.

February 7, 2025 — Model year 2025 Toyota Camry cars, 2025 Lexus NX SUVs and 2024-2025 Lexus RX SUVs may have problems with the second-row seat belts.

About 41,000 of the vehicles are recalled in the U.S., and about 1,300 are recalled in Canada.

According to Toyota, the second-row center seat belts may have been damaged during manufacturing which can affect the strength of the seat belts. Instead of protecting an occupant, the faulty seat belt can increase the risk of injuries in certain crash impacts.

About 1,300 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Toyota and Lexus owners will be notified about the recall by early April 2025, and dealers will inspect the seat belt webbing and if necessary, replace the seat belt assemblies.

With questions about the seat belt recall, Toyota owners should call 800-331-4331 and Lexus customers should call 800-255-3987.