Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX Recall Issued For Engine Problems

About 112,000 vehicles recalled because the Toyota and Lexus engines may have machining debris.

May 30, 2024 — Toyota and Lexus engine problems have caused a recall of about 112,000 vehicles because machining debris may contaminate the engines.

The recall involves 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra and 2022-2023 Lexus LX vehicles with engines that may not have been cleared of machining debris when the engines were built.

Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX engines may knock, run horrible, not start or may stall while driving.

Toyota hasn't released many details about the engine recall, but the automaker is working on how to repair the problem.

However, Toyota owners should watch for recall letters at the end of July 2024.

About 10,000 of the recalled Toyota and Lexus vehicles are in Canada.

Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX owners with questions should call 800-331-4331.