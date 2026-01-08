Audi Recalls 356,000 Vehicles Over Backup Camera Failures

Multiple models recalled because the rearview camera images may be blank.

January 8, 2026 — An Audi backup camera failure recall includes more than 356,000 vehicles because software errors can cause the rearview camera images to disappear.

Backup camera recalls have been constant and unending since the government mandated the systems, and at least with this Audi recall the automaker says it believes less than 1% of the systems are defective.

The Audi backup camera recall includes these models.

2020-2026 Audi A6 allroad

2019-2025 Audi A6

2019-2025 Audi A7

2019-2026 Audi A8

2022-2026 Audi e-tron GT

2019-2024 Audi e-tron Quattro

2020-2024 Audi e-tron Sportback

2020-2024 Audi Quattro

2020-2026 Audi Q7

2019-2026 Audi Q8

2022-2026 Audi RS e-tron GT

2021-2026 Audi RS 6 Avante

2021-2026 Audi RS 7

2020-2026 Audi RS Q8

2020-2025 Audi S6

2020-2025 Audi S7

2020-2026 S8

2020-2026 Audi SQ7

2020-2026 Audi SQ8

Audi opened an investigation in December 2023 after reports of rearview camera problems, but engineers had trouble tracking down the problem because it was "highly sporadic."

However:

"Further testing confirmed for the first time that electrical noise between the control unit and the cameras can cause corrupted register data which could sporadically affect the performance of one or more individual cameras of the Top View Camera system if the system is being used during that driving cycle. It was found that the issue is highly sporadic and is resolved after vehicle restart/bus sleep."

The recall has been announced, but engineers say the "root cause could not be identified but the analysis suggests that electrical noise, diminished shielding integrity, and timing may adversely affect rearview camera operation."

If the backup camera image is blank Audi drivers will need to back up the old-fashioned way.

Audi dealers will update the rearview camera software once recall letters are mailed February 17, 2026.

Owners may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and ask about backup camera recall number 90TV.