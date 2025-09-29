VW Turbocharger Class Action Settlement Information

Audi and Volkswagen vehicles allegedly equipped with turbochargers that fail.

September 28, 2025 — An Audi and Volkswagen turbocharger lawsuit may be nearing an end after the judge gave initial approval to the settlement.

The settlement was reached even though the turbocharger class action was dismissed in 2023.

It reached this stage because the judge allowed the plaintiff, Julie Kimball, to modify and refile her turbo class action three times.

Kimball sued after she leased a 2010 Audi A4 in 2009 then purchased it in 2012. The plaintiff complains the turbocharger failed when the vehicle had 63,000 miles on it. She contends she had to pay about $3,000 to replace the turbo because the warranty had expired.

VW purportedly knew when the vehicles were first sold that the turbochargers would fail, but covered up the defects even knowing the vehicles would eventually break down.

Although Audi and Volkswagen agreed to the turbo settlement, both deny all the claims and allegations in the class action lawsuit.

VW Turbocharger Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

It's important to understand how some of this may be confusing because the class action settlement separates the vehicles into "generations." And note there is a good chance you will still be forced to pay half, plus pay attention to any requirements that must be met.

In addition, notice the conditions regarding “Proof of Adherence to Maintenance Requirements.”

Generation 1

2008-2014 VW GTI and Golf R

2012-2013 VW Beetle

2009 VW Jetta Sportwagen

2008-2013 VW Jetta Sedan and GLI

2009-2016 VW Eos

2008-2010 VW Passat

2009-2017 VW CC

2009-2018 VW Tiguan

2008-2009 Audi A3

2015-2018 Audi Q3

Generation 2

2009-2014 Audi A4

2010-2014 Audi A5

2013-2015 Audi A6

2011-2014 Audi Q5

2011-2012 Audi TT

Generation 3

2015-2018 VW Golf

2015-2021 VW GTI

2015-2019 VW Golf R

2015-2019 VW Golf Sportwagen and Alltrack

2019-2024 VW Jetta GLI

2019-2021 VW Arteon

2018-2023 VW Atlas

2020-2023 VW Atlas Cross Sport

2015-2020 Audi A3

2019-2024 Audi Q3

2016-2023 Audi TT

Volkswagen Turbocharger Warranty Extension

The class action settlement says there is a turbocharger warranty extension for current owners and lessees, but it applies only to Generation 3 vehicles. Not only are Generation 1 and Generation 2 vehicles not included in the turbo warranty extension, even Generation 3 customers will still be stuck paying 50% of the cost.

According to the Volkswagen lawsuit settlement, a customer must pay 50% of the cost of repair or replacement of the turbocharger and Volkswagen will cover 50% if the work is performed by a dealer. But the Audi or VW turbo must have failed solely because the wastegate failed due to fork head and/or link pin corrosion.

The VW turbocharger warranty extension will be for a period of up to 8.5 years or 85,000 miles from when the vehicle first went into service. This means that for some older vehicles, the extended warranty has already expired before the settlement has even been finalized.

If this is the case, the turbo settlement says the warranty extension duration for that vehicle will be extended until 60 days after the settlement notice date, or 85,000 miles from vehicle’s the in-service date, whichever occurs first.

Volkswagen Turbocharger Replacement Reimbursement

This applies to Generation 1, Generation 2 and Generation 3 vehicles equipped with EA888 engines, and applies to one turbocharger repair or replacement per vehicle.

The VW turbo lawsuit settlement provides reimbursement for certain past out-of-pocket expenses paid by a customer, but only up to 50% reimbursement.

The customer must have paid for turbo repairs or replacements prior to the class action lawsuit settlement notice date and within 8.5 years or 85,000 miles from the date the vehicle first went into service.

Again, please pay attention to the details based on the Generation.

For a Generation 1 or Generation 2 vehicle, the past paid turbocharger repair or replacement must have been solely "due to the wastegate having no longer functioned properly because of wear at the link plate and pin."

For a Generation 3 vehicle, the past paid turbocharger repair or replacement must have been solely "due to the wastegate having failed because of fork head and/or link pin corrosion."

However, if the proof of repair expense documentation does not specifically say the reason for the paid turbocharger repair or replacement, Volkswagen will cover only 40% of the expense.

The Audi and Volkswagen turbo class action lawsuit settlement will require a customer to provide, “Proof of Adherence to Maintenance Requirements.”

This means a customer must provide the original or legible copies of documents or records to show, "adherence to the oil maintenance aspects of the Settlement Class Vehicle’s maintenance schedule set forth in the Warranty and Maintenance Booklet during the time he/she/it owned and/or leased the vehicle up to the date/mileage of the covered repair or replacement, within a variance of ten percent (10%) of each scheduled time and mileage oil maintenance interval."

"If, however, the Settlement Class Member is unable to obtain said documents or records despite a good faith effort to obtain them, the Settlement Class Member may submit a Declaration, signed under penalty of perjury, detailing: (i) the good faith efforts that were made to obtain the records including why the records are not available, and (ii) attesting to adherence to the oil maintenance aspects of the vehicle’s maintenance schedule during the time he/she/it owned or leased the vehicle, up to the date and mileage of the covered repair or replacement, within the ten percent (10%) variance set forth above."

According to the Volkswagen settlement agreement, the customer who filed the class action lawsuit will receive $3,500, and the lawyers representing the plaintiff will receive $1,950,000.

A final fairness hearing for the Volkswagen turbocharger lawsuit settlement will be held December 4, 2025.

The Volkswagen turbocharger lawsuit settlement was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Julie Kimball v. Volkswagen Group of America, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, P.C., and Thomas P. Sobran PC.