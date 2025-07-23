Mercedes Metris Vans Recalled Over Backup Camera Problems

Mercedes-Benz recalls 45,000 Metris vans after infotainment problems caused camera image issues.

The 2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris vans may have electrical connections for the infotainment system that were not properly secured.

This can cause the rearview camera image not to display.

Mercedes first noticed a problem in November 2022 when Metris vans sometimes had short-term sound problems from the speakers. Engineers opened an investigation which found problems with the wiring harnesses between the infotainment systems and vans.

Mercedes believed the only symptom was a short-term loss of the audio signal, and the automaker had received no complaints. And in May 2023 changes were made to the wiring harnesses during production. But Mercedes later learned a loss of audio was not the only problem, and complaints soon described problems with the backup camera images.

Engineers had trouble replicating the problems but eventually determined there were issues with the wire harness connectors. Mercedes found strong vibrations could cause problems with the infotainment system power supplies.

Mercedes Metris recall letters will be mailed beginning September 5, 2025, and dealers will repair the infotainment system connections if necessary.

Metris van owners may call 877-762-8267 and ask about Mercedes-Benz recall number VS2GARPIN.