Recall: GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500, 3500

General Motors recalls 1,800 trucks because the roof-rail airbag inflators may explode.

July 21, 2025 — General Motors has recalled about 1,800 trucks in the U.S. and Canada because the left or right-side roof-rail airbag inflator end caps may detach from the inflators, or the airbag inflator sidewalls may rupture.

Either condition can allow compressed gas to escape and send the end caps or fragments of the inflators into the vehicles and the occupants.

Recalled are 2018 GMC Sierra 1500, 2019 GMC Sierra 2500, 2019 GMC Sierra 3500, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, and 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab trucks.

GM dealers will replace both roof-rail airbag modules after recall letters are mailed August 11, 2025.

GMC owners may call 888-988-7267 or Chevrolet customer service can be reached at 800-222-1020.

GM's roof-rail airbag recall number is N252513060.