GM L87 Engine Class Action Lawsuit Says Recall Failed

GMC Sierra 1500 owner says the 6.2-liter L87 engine failed in his new truck.

June 29, 2025 — Another General Motors L87 engine class action lawsuit has been filed which alleges a recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles won't repair the engine problems.

According to the lawsuit, these recalled vehicles are equipped with defective L87 6.2-liter engines.

2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Cadillac Escalade ESV

No L87 engine class action was filed until the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal investigation in January after complaints about L87 engine failures. Owners complained the engines failed due to crankshaft, bearing and connecting rod defects, with some engines destroyed when the connecting rods punctured the engine blocks.

A few months later GM announced an L87 engine recall for nearly 600,000 vehicles to repair or replace the 6.2L engines if dealers found specific diagnostic trouble codes. But if no code is found, the L87 engine oil will be drained and replaced with higher viscosity GM dexos R 0W-40 oil. New oil filters and oil fill caps will also be installed.

Owners who paid for L87 engine repairs can apply for reimbursement and GM is offering alternate transportation, but only if a vehicle is under its warranty.

The lawsuit also references a March 2023 article GM published on its TechLink website titled, “V8 Engine Crankshaft Bearing Conditions” for 2019-2023 Silverado and Sierra, 2021-2023 Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon and Escalade models equipped with L87 engines.

GM warned “[a] no crank condition may be found” and “[t]he no crank condition may be due to a seized engine with an open starter fuse” which “may be the result of crankshaft bearing failure.” (See above crankshaft bearing photo)

General Motors L87 Engine Class Action Lawsuit

According to this newest lawsuit, the vehicles will remain unsafe and unreliable because the engine recall repairs won't work. Calling the L87 engine recall "woefully inadequate," the class action alleges the root causes of the engine failures will remain.

The lawsuit was filed by Missouri plaintiff Brian Markus who purchased a new 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 that has lost its value due to the L87 engine problems.

The plaintiff complains he was driving his truck in November 2024 when a warning light indicated the truck was low on oil. The plaintiff says he was confused because he always makes sure the oil level isn't low. Yet he checked the engine oil dipstick and found the engine had no oil.

He added oil and took the truck to a GM dealer the next day where he was told oil was entering the combustion chamber. At the end of December 2024, the L87 engine completely failed with about 14,000 miles on the truck.

"Markus immediately pulled over and turned the vehicle off. When Markus tried restarting the engine approximately 20 minutes after pulling off the road, the vehicle would not start. Markus was stranded on the highway for 2 hours before a tow truck came, which took his vehicle to Laura Buick-GMC for further evaluation. Laura Buick-GMC determined that his Class Vehicle had spun rod bearings, a severely damaged crankshaft, and that his L87 Engine had to be replaced." — L87 engine class action lawsuit

The plaintiff complains he was diligent in maintaining his GMC truck but is now concerned about driving it due to the L87 engine defects and dangers.

The GM L87 engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Brian Markus v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by the Miller Law Firm PC, and Fegan Scott LLC.