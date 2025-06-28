GM Transmission Class Action Lawsuit Decertified by Appeals Court

— A General Motors 8L45 and 8L90 transmission class action lawsuit that had been certified for about 800,000 vehicle owners in 26 states has been decertified by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
The transmission class action has been in court six years and includes these vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions:
- 2015-2019 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2017-2019 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2016-2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2015-2017 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV
- 2016-2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2016-2018 Cadillac CT6
- 2015-2019 GMC Sierra
- 2015-2017 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL
- 2017-2019 GMC Canyon
