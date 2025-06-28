GM Transmission Class Action Lawsuit Decertified by Appeals Court

Speerly v. General Motors includes GM 8L45 and 8L90 transmissions that are allegedly defective.

June 27, 2025 — A General Motors 8L45 and 8L90 transmission class action lawsuit that had been certified for about 800,000 vehicle owners in 26 states has been decertified by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

The transmission class action has been in court six years and includes these vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions:

2015-2019 Chevrolet Silverado

2017-2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2016-2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2015-2017 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

2016-2019 Cadillac CTS

2016-2018 Cadillac CT6

2015-2019 GMC Sierra

2015-2017 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

2017-2019 GMC Canyon

CarComplaints.com will update this page when additional details are available about the appeals court decision.

