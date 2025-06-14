GM Engine Settlement Preliminarily Approved in Oklahoma

Class action lawsuit alleges Vortec 5.2-liter engines suffer from oil consumption problems.

June 14, 2025 — A General Motors engine lawsuit settlement has been preliminarily approved nearly four years after an Oklahoma driver filed the class action.

The 5.3L engine settlement includes these trucks and SUVs with Generation IV Vortec 5300 LC9 engines and manufactured on or after February 10, 2011, and purchased or leased in Oklahoma.

2011-2014 Chevrolet Avalanche

2011-2014 Chevrolet Silverado

2011-2014 Chevrolet Suburban

2011-2014 GMC Sierra

2011-2014 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

Numerous GM Vortec engine oil consumption class actions have been filed across the country and most were dismissed. But this Oklahoma lawsuit was one class action that made it to the settlement stage.

According to the vehicle owner who sued, his 2013 GMC Sierra suffered from oil consumption problems because the 5.3-liter engine was defective. The plaintiff complains the Vortec engine made a rattling noise and he had to add oil between scheduled oil changes.

The class action alleges the 5.3L engines are damaged and destroyed by faulty piston rings.

GM Engine Lawsuit Settlement

Note this condition of the settlement: Any vehicle that has already received piston replacements, upgraded piston rings, etc., under warranty for free is not included in this engine settlement.

The most an owner could be awarded in damages is $2,700 if the GM engine lawsuit went to trial, so the settlement will offer quite a bit less.

According to the 5.3L engine settlement, an affected GM customer will receive about $700.

The owner who filed the lawsuit in 2021 will receive $15,000. And the lawyers representing customers will receive about $9,500,000.

Nothing is official until the judge holds a final engine settlement approval hearing September 15, 2025.

The GM 5.3-liter engine lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma: Durwin Hampton, v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and DiCello Levitt, LLP.