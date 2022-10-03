GM Oil Consumption Lawsuit Alleges Vortec Engines Are Faulty

Class action says defective piston rings cause excessive oil consumption.

October 3, 2022 — A GM oil consumption lawsuit will continue in an Oklahoma federal court after the judge denied GM's motion to dismiss the class action lawsuit.

According to the oil consumption lawsuit, the engines consume an abnormal amount of oil that far exceeds industry standards.

This allegedly causes low oil levels and a lack of engine lubrication which damages internal engine components.

Included in the GM lawsuit are these vehicles equipped with Generation IV 5.3 Liter V8 Vortex 5300 LC9 engines.

2011-2014 Chevrolet Avalanche

2011-2014 Chevrolet Silverado

2011-2014 Chevrolet Suburban

2011-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

2011-2014 GMC Sierra

2011-2014 GMC Yukon

2011-2014 GMC Yukon XL

The plaintiff who sued says the oil consumption is primarily caused by defective piston rings which should prevent oil from entering into the combustion chamber. But the GM oil consumption lawsuit asserts the piston rings prematurely wear out and cannot form a seal to prevent oil from invading the combustion chamber.

In addition to the allegedly defective piston rings, the class action alleges there are problems with the active fuel management systems. The system uses an oil pressure relieve valve that sprays oil directly at the piston skirts. But this oil spray allegedly overloads and fouls the defective piston rings and allows oil to bypass the rings.

The plaintiff alleges migrating oil either burns or accumulates as carbon buildup on the combustion chamber surfaces. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges when in 4-cylinder mode, the lack of combustion in the four inactive cylinders sends oil into the combustion chambers.

But the class action lawsuit doesn't stop there. The oil consumption lawsuit says the vehicles allegedly include faulty PCV systems used to vacuum atomized oil from the valvetrain into the intake system where it is burned in the combustion chambers.

According to the plaintiff, the vacuuming process causes excessive oil consumption.

Even the GM oil life monitoring system is allegedly defective because it fails to advise a driver of low oil levels until the oil levels are dangerously low to the point of causing engine damage.

The GM oil consumption lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma: Durwin Hampton, v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Levinson, Smith & Huffman, PC, DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.