GM Trucks Suffer Automatic Emergency Braking Incidents

Nearly 61,000 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks recalled over front camera software.

March 10, 2024 — GM automatic emergency braking (AEB) problems caused a recall of 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks equipped with front camera module systems that may falsely detect obstacles in the roads.

Nearly 61,000 General Motors trucks need repairs because they could suddenly stop or slow down without warning while driving.

In September 2023, GM learned about vehicles in China which suffered from unintentional automatic emergency braking incidents.

The automaker opened a U.S. investigation into vehicles equipped with the same front camera module systems.

Engineers determined software in the system was the problem which caused 234 field complaints in the U.S. received by GM between November 29, 2022, and February 6, 2024.

General Motors also received four crash reports and three minor injury reports related to the automatic emergency braking systems.

About 5,000 of the trucks are recalled in Canada.

Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon recall letters are expected to be mailed April 8, 2024. GM dealers will update the front camera module software.

GMC truck owners may call 800-462-8782 or Chevrolet Colorado owners may call 800-222-1020.

GM's camera module recall number is A232424660.