V35A Engine Replacement Recall Involves Toyota Tundra, Lexus LX600

July 25, 2024 — A Toyota V35A engine replacement recall involves about 112,000 Toyota Tundra trucks and Lexus LX600 vehicles because the main bearings can fail from machining debris left in the engines.

Toyota and Lexus first announced the basics of the V35A engine recall in May, but engineers had not decided what to do about the problem.

Today, Toyota and Lexus announced all the 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX600 V35A engines will be replaced.

According to the V35A engine replacement recall, the trucks and SUVs are equipped with specific V35A engines that contain crankshaft main bearings which allow the crankshafts to rotate within the engine assemblies.

The problem occurred during a specific period when engine machining debris may not have been cleaned from the V35A engines during manufacturing of the engines.

The crankshaft main bearings can fail if there is debris and it sticks to the bearings while the engine is running.

A Toyota Tundra or Lexus LX600 driver may hear the V35A engine knocking or notice it's not running properly. Then the V35A engine can fail and stall while driving, including at high speeds.

About 10,000 V35A engine replacements will occur in Canada.

With questions about the Toyota Tundra engine replacement recall, please call 800-331-4331, or Lexus LX600 owners with questions about the V35A engine replacement recall may call 800-331-4331.

Owners should ask about engine replacement recall numbers 24TB07/24TA07 or 24LB04/24LA04.