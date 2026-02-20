Nissan Rogue VC-Turbo Engine Recalls Affect 642,000 SUVs

Nissan Rogue recalls involve VC-Turbo engine problems, some that can cause engine fires.

February 19, 2026 — Two Nissan Rogue VC-Turbo engine recalls have been issued for more than 642,000 SUVs equipped with 3-cylinder 1.5L variable compression turbo engines.

In one VC-Turbo recall the Rogue could lose power, and the other recall is necessary because the VC-Turbo engine can fail or catch fire.

2023-2025 Nissan Rogue VC-Turbo Recall

Nearly 324,000 Rogues have been recalled because the VC-Turbo engine bearings can seize and lead to engine failures or fires. This recall is an expansion of a previous Rogue VC-Turbo engine recall of 2021-2023 Rogues.

The previous recall followed a federal investigation into VC-Turbo engine failures and fires. Problems were found with the engine bearings (main, A-, C-, and L-link) that failed from manufacturing defects. Components detached, damaged the engine blocks and allowed engine oil to leak onto hot components.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said increased temperatures damaged the engine oil and caused the VC-Turbo engine bearings to seize and become damaged. NHTSA closed its VC-Turbo engine investigation based on Nissan's June 2025 recall.

Nissan says this latest VC-Turbo recall concerns the same engine problems but expands the years to 2023-2025 Rogues which were not included in the previous recall.

Nissan Rogue VC-Turbo recall letters should be mailed March 27, 2026. Dealers will reprogram the engine control module (ECM) software, inspect for diagnostic trouble codes and test drive the Rogues.

Nissan dealers may need to replace the VC-Turbo engines if metal debris is found in the oil pans.

Rogue owners may call 800-647-7261 and ask about VC-Turbo engine recall numbers R25E2 and R25E3.

2024-2025 Nissan Rogue VC-Turbo Recall

As with the other Rogue recall this one involves SUVs equipped with 3-cylinder 1.5L variable compression turbo (VC-Turbo) engines. However, this recall was issued because the electronic throttle body assemblies may break.

According to Nissan's specifics:

"During the ignition start-up process, the Electronic Throttle Chamber (ETC) assembly performs a routine diagnostic test in which the internal gears rotate to the fully closed position, contacting a fixed stopper. In vehicles equipped with affected Engine Control Module (ECM) software, this diagnostic routine may cause the internal gear within the ETC assembly to weaken and fracture."

Nissan is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the VC-Turbo problems, but the automaker has received 3,111 warranty claims related to the throttle body assemblies.

Nissan Rogue VC-Turbo recall letters will be mailed March 27, 2026, and dealerships will reprogram the engine control module software and inspect and replace the electronic throttle body assemblies if necessary.

Nissan Rogue owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 800-647-7261.

Nissan's VC-Turbo recall numbers are R25E2 and R25E3.