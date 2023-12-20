Nissan Engine Failures Investigated in Rogue, Altima and Infiniti QX50

Owners report finding metal shavings in the oil pans, causing complete engine failures.

December 19, 2023 — Nissan engine failures have caused a federal investigation into 2021-2023 Nissan Rogue, 2019-2021 Nissan Altima and 2019-2021 Infiniti QX50 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received complaints and field reports alleging the KR15DDT and KR20DDET engines lost power, knocked and had metal shavings in the oil pans.

NHTSA says sometimes the metal can appear as chunks instead of metal shavings.

As for the engines, the Nissan Rogue is equipped with the KR15DDT engine. Then the Nissan Altima and Infiniti QX50 are equipped with KR20DDET engines. That engine is also included in the Infiniti QX55 which is not part of the investigation.

According to Nissan, the 3-cylinder, 1.5-liter KR15DDT, and 4-cylinder, 2.0-liter KR20DDET engines use variable compression ratios that allow for high power output and high fuel efficiency at the same time.

NHTSA says Nissan has made multiple manufacturing changes in the past to fix main bearing and L-link damage and engine seizures, but the problems allegedly continue.

Safety regulators will determine the safety risk associated with the Nissan engine problems and may expand the probe to include additional models.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Nissan engine failure investigation.