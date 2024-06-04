Nissan Rogue Select Side Airbags Suddenly Deploy

Federal investigation opened after 2015 Nissan Rogue Select side curtain airbags deploy.

June 4, 2024 — Side airbag problems in 2015 Nissan Rogue Select SUVs have caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a federal investigation into inadvertent side curtain airbag deployments.

NHTSA said very little about the investigation, but 2015 Nissan Rogue Select occupants could be seriously injured if the side curtain airbags deploy without warning and without a crash.

Nearly 75,000 Nissan Rogue Select SUVs are included in the investigation which was opened after multiple reports of side curtain airbags that suddenly deployed in 2015 Rogue Selects.

Nissan owners say the side curtain airbags deployed after the doors were normally shut or slammed shut.

In addition to the dangers of taking a shot from a side airbag, once the airbag deploys it will be useless if needed in a crash.

NHTSA will analyze customer complaints to determine if the 2015 Nissan Rogue Selects should be recalled and repaired.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the investigation.