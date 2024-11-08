Nissan Z Recall Issued For Pop-Up Hood Problems

Nissan recalls Z cars because the pop-up engine hoods can deactivate.

November 7, 2024 — A Nissan Z recall involves nearly 4,800 cars in the U.S. and Canada because of front bumper harness problems.

The recalled 2023-2024 Nissan Z cars are equipped with connectors for the right-side pedestrian detection sensors that may be reversed in the front bumper harnesses.

This can prevent the pop-up engine hoods from activating.

In January, a Nissan technician discovered an incorrect diagnostic trouble code (DTC) when the pedestrian collision detection sensors of the front bumper harness were disconnected.

Engineers opened an investigation and discovered the cause and how the problem could cause a delayed activation or deactivation of the pop-up engine hood.

Nissan isn't aware of any warranty claims or injuries relating to the problem.

Nissan dealerships will replace the front bumper harnesses once Nissan Z recall letters are mailed December 12, 2024.

Car owners may call 800-867-7669 and refer to Nissan Z recall number R24B6.