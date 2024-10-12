Nissan Rogue and Infiniti QX80 Backup Camera Recall Issued

Nissan and Infiniti recall 37,000 vehicles with backup camera screens that may be blank.

October 12, 2024 — More than 37,000 Nissan Rogue and Infiniti QX80 vehicles are recalled because the backup camera screens may appear blank when shifting into REVERSE.

The recalled 2024-2025 Rogue and 2025 Infiniti QX80 vehicles may have software errors that may cause blank rearview camera screens.

According to Nissan:

"On affected Nissan Rogue and INFINITI QX80 vehicles, a Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS) communication error may cause the rear view monitor to display a blank image when the vehicle is shifted into reverse."

In April, Nissan received a report from the field about a Nissan Rogue that had a blank infotainment screen. Nissan reset the battery but the problem continued. The navigation controller assembly was replaced and the old part was collected.

Nissan nor the supplier could replicate the problem

Eventually engineers determined there were software and communication errors between the infotainment system and the display modules.

No crashes or injuries have been reported, but Nissan is aware of at least 29 technical reports about the blank backup screens.

Nissan backup camera recall letters should be mailed November 21, 2024. Nissan will update the infotainment software through over-the-air updates.

Nissan Rogue owners may call 800-647-7261 or Infiniti QX80 customers may call 800-662-6200.

Nissan's backup camera recall numbers are R24B3 and R24B4.