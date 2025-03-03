Nissan Fuel Pump Warranty Extension Announced

Several Infiniti and Nissan models involved, but fuel pump extended warranty isn't nationwide.

March 3, 2025 — Nissan has announced a fuel pump warranty extension for several Infiniti and Nissan models equipped with fuel pumps inside the fuel tanks.

Nissan describes the fuel pump warranty extension as a "California emission warranty enhancement" available to customers only in certain states, including states that follow California emission regulations.

Nissan describes the model years as the "cut-in date" and "cut-out date." This simply means the date for the start of production and the end of production.

The Infiniti and Nissan fuel pump warranty extension includes these models and their start/stop production dates:

Infiniti Models

Infiniti QX60 5/16/2013 – 9/20/2014

Infiniti QX60 Hybrid 8/27/2013 – 2/3/2015

Infiniti QX30 5/31/2016 – 2/27/2017

Infiniti QX50 6/27/2016 – 9/1/2017

Infiniti Q50 4/23/2013 – 8/2/2014

Infiniti Q70 12/23/2009 – 2/24/2012 and 3/23/2015 – 5/9/2016

Infiniti Q70 Hybrid 1/10/2011 – 2/4/2012

Infiniti QX56/QX80 4/13/2010 – 9/30/2017

Nissan Models

Nissan Titan 8/12/2011 – 8/22/2015 and 4/26/2016 – 10/3/2017

Nissan Sentra 9/18/2017 – 2/26/2018

Nissan Frontier 11/28/2012 – 8/29/2017 and 8/29/2011 – 8/24/2012

Nissan Versa Note 5/5/2014 – 8/21/2017

Nissan Altima 5/19/2014 – 11/2/2015 and 5/20/2014 – 10/26/2015

Nissan NV200 12/20/2013 – 1/5/2016

Nissan NYC Taxi 5/28/2013 – 5/27/2015

Nissan Versa Sedan 4/1/2013 – 3/31/2014 and 10/21/2013 – 3/31/2014

Nissan Xterra 11/16/2012 – 8/8/2015 and 8/27/2010 – 8/23/2012

Nissan GT-R 12/7/2009 – 7/10/2017

Nissan Pathfinder 8/27/2010 – 8/23/2012 and 5/23/2013 – 9/20/2014

Nissan Rogue 4/4/2016 – 8/30/2017 and 7/22/2014 – 8/29/2017 and 8/13/2014 – 9/27/2017

Nissan Armada 8/12/2011 – 12/20/2015 and 4/6/2016 – 6/3/2017

Nissan Murano 12/4/2015 – 10/23/2017

The Nissan fuel pump warranty extension includes vehicles originally registered as new in California or a state that follows California emission regulations.

The warranty extension also includes vehicles that were sold as new or used in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont or Washington.

You may be eligible for reimbursement if you previously paid to repair an in-tank fuel pump problem before seven years or 70,000 miles (whichever came first). However, the deadline for submission of the Infiniti or Nissan fuel pump reimbursement form is September 30, 2025.

You should call 800-867-7669 if you have questions about the Nissan fuel pump warranty extension.