Nissan Fuel Pump Warranty Extension Announced

— Nissan has announced a fuel pump warranty extension for several Infiniti and Nissan models equipped with fuel pumps inside the fuel tanks.
Nissan describes the fuel pump warranty extension as a "California emission warranty enhancement" available to customers only in certain states, including states that follow California emission regulations.
Nissan describes the model years as the "cut-in date" and "cut-out date." This simply means the date for the start of production and the end of production.
The Infiniti and Nissan fuel pump warranty extension includes these models and their start/stop production dates:
Infiniti Models
- Infiniti QX60 5/16/2013 – 9/20/2014
- Infiniti QX60 Hybrid 8/27/2013 – 2/3/2015
- Infiniti QX30 5/31/2016 – 2/27/2017
- Infiniti QX50 6/27/2016 – 9/1/2017
- Infiniti Q50 4/23/2013 – 8/2/2014
- Infiniti Q70 12/23/2009 – 2/24/2012 and 3/23/2015 – 5/9/2016
- Infiniti Q70 Hybrid 1/10/2011 – 2/4/2012
- Infiniti QX56/QX80 4/13/2010 – 9/30/2017
Nissan Models
- Nissan Titan 8/12/2011 – 8/22/2015 and 4/26/2016 – 10/3/2017
- Nissan Sentra 9/18/2017 – 2/26/2018
- Nissan Frontier 11/28/2012 – 8/29/2017 and 8/29/2011 – 8/24/2012
- Nissan Versa Note 5/5/2014 – 8/21/2017
- Nissan Altima 5/19/2014 – 11/2/2015 and 5/20/2014 – 10/26/2015
- Nissan NV200 12/20/2013 – 1/5/2016
- Nissan NYC Taxi 5/28/2013 – 5/27/2015
- Nissan Versa Sedan 4/1/2013 – 3/31/2014 and 10/21/2013 – 3/31/2014
- Nissan Xterra 11/16/2012 – 8/8/2015 and 8/27/2010 – 8/23/2012
- Nissan GT-R 12/7/2009 – 7/10/2017
- Nissan Pathfinder 8/27/2010 – 8/23/2012 and 5/23/2013 – 9/20/2014
- Nissan Rogue 4/4/2016 – 8/30/2017 and 7/22/2014 – 8/29/2017 and 8/13/2014 – 9/27/2017
- Nissan Armada 8/12/2011 – 12/20/2015 and 4/6/2016 – 6/3/2017
- Nissan Murano 12/4/2015 – 10/23/2017
The Nissan fuel pump warranty extension includes vehicles originally registered as new in California or a state that follows California emission regulations.
The warranty extension also includes vehicles that were sold as new or used in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont or Washington.
You may be eligible for reimbursement if you previously paid to repair an in-tank fuel pump problem before seven years or 70,000 miles (whichever came first). However, the deadline for submission of the Infiniti or Nissan fuel pump reimbursement form is September 30, 2025.
You should call 800-867-7669 if you have questions about the Nissan fuel pump warranty extension.