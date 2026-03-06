Toyota Recalls 590,000 Highlanders and Highlander Hybrids

Recall includes 2021-2024 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid SUVs for seat issues.

March 6, 2026 — A Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid recall affects 590,000 SUVs because of problems with the second-row seats.

The recall affects 2021-2024 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles equipped with second-row seat recliner assemblies that may not completely lock in place.

The problem can occur after an occupant has adjusted the seatback.

This will cause a safety problem for an occupant who will be at an increased risk of injury in a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not released information about the Toyota Highlander recall, but Toyota dealers will replace the return springs in the recliner assemblies with improved versions.

A Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid recall in Canada involves nearly 40,000 SUVs.

Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid recall letters will be mailed in May 2026, but Toyota isn't sure when the Highlanders will be repaired. The automaker must get all the new seat components to dealerships for 590,000 SUVs.

Toyota did not release additional details about the Highlander seatback recall, but concerned owners may call 800-331-4331.