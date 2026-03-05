Investigation: Ram ProMaster Vans Losing Power Steering

About 137,000 Ram vans investigated after drivers complained of losing power steering when driving.

March 5, 2026 — Ram ProMaster power steering problems are under a federal investigation following 19 complaints about vans that lost power steering.

Included in the power steering investigation of nearly 137,000 vans are 2022-2023 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2500 and 3500 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a van can lose power steering assist when water intrudes into the power steering module connector.

The investigation references some of the Ram ProMaster complaints.

"Sudden failure of the power steering system. Vehicle became very difficult to steer, lucky no other cars or pedestrians were in the area. Per the dealer water entered the wiring harness and entered the power steering module causing it to fail. When the power steering failed, warning messages began appearing on the dash, which included 'hill assist needs service,' 'ECS needs service,' 'FWC system needs service' and 'Engine needs service.'"

"Power steering failure. Luckily for us, the failure happened while still in our driveway, so no accident or collision occurred. We had warning messages for ESC, hill start assist, and several other systems, but nothing for EPS (electric power steering). The dealership was able to repair the problem by replacing the steering rack and two associated wiring harnesses. The mechanic noted water and a lot of corrosion in the wiring connector on the steering rack. This vehicle has only had normal water exposure (rain and puddles on the road)."

A Ram ProMaster van won't lose steering control, but the steering wheel will suddenly require a lot more effort to turn.

According to NHTSA:

"Several received reports allege failures of the steering rack with specific reports citing water intrusion into the electrical connectors of the electric power steering control module."

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ram ProMaster power steering investigation.