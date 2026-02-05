FCA Recalls 456,000 Vehicles For Trailer Brake Problems

Faulty trailer tow modules may cause trailer brake and trailer brake light failures.

February 5, 2026 — More than 456,000 Fiat Chrysler vehicles are recalled because the trailer brakes and trailer brake lights may fail.

Chrysler blames the problem on the trailer tow modules that may be defective in these vehicles.

2024-2026 Jeep Wagoneer S

2025-2026 Ram 1500

2025-2026 Ram 2500

2025-2026 Ram 3500

2025-2026 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2025-2026 Ram 4500 Chassis Cab

2025-2026 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

2026 Jeep Cherokee

Chrysler opened an investigation in August 2025 after reports of trailer light and trailer brake failures. There have been no crashes or injuries, but FCA has received "108 customer assistance records, 107 warranty claims, 101 field reports, and 285 repair orders."

A driver will know of the problem if the trailer turn signal doesn't flash, the trailer brake lights fail and the trailer brakes don't work.

FCA dealers will replace the trailer tow modules after trailer tow module recall letters are mailed between March 24 and April 3, 2026.

Jeep and Ram owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to trailer tow module recall number 03D.