Jeep 4xe Battery Fire Recall Issued Third Time

More than 340,000 Jeep hybrids recalled following 19 Samsung battery fires.

November 5, 2025 — Jeep 4xe battery fires have caused another recall of Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrids.

This recall involves 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid and 2022-2026 Grand Cherokee Hybrid vehicles equipped with Samsung high voltage batteries.

More than 340,000 Jeeps are affected, and all owners should park outside and away from anything that can burn until the Jeeps are repaired. In addition, Chrysler is warning owners not to charge their hybrid Jeeps.

According to documents filed with the government, Chrysler estimates 5% of the Jeep hybrids are defective.

"In rare circumstances, a battery pack may contain cells with separator damage. Separator damage, combined with other complex interactions within the cells, may lead to a vehicle fire." — Fiat Chrysler

FCA has issued previous Jeep 4xe battery fire recalls in 2023 and 2024, but Jeep 4xe vehicles supposedly repaired during the previous battery fire recalls will need to repeat the process.

Chrysler says a battery fire can occur while driving or with the Jeep hybrid parked and shut off. FCA is aware of 10 Jeep 4xe battery fires that occurred to batteries that were not previously recalled. Another nine battery fires have occurred to Jeep hybrids that were previously recalled.

A Jeep 4xe battery fire recall in Canada includes 20,753 hybrid vehicles.

Jeep 4xe battery fire recall letters will be mailed between December 2 and December 9, 2025, but Chrysler is still working out how dealers will repair the Jeeps. Owners will receive second battery fire recall letters when dealers are ready to repair the Jeep hybrids.

And again, do not park your Jeep Wrangler 4xe or Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe inside. And don't charge it.

Jeep 4xe owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about battery fire recall number 68C.