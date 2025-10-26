Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Instrument Panel Recall May Be Needed

Feds open investigation into 232,000 Jeeps after owners complained of failed instrument clusters.

October 26, 2025 — Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler instrument panel failures have convinced the government to open an investigation into instrument panel complaints filed by owners of model year 2020 Jeeps.

More than 232,000 Jeep Gladiators and Jeep Wranglers are included in the investigation opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A 2020 Jeep Gladiator and 2020 Jeep Wrangler instrument panel recall may be necessary based on complaints which allege drivers lose the speedometers, fuel gauges, engine temperature warnings, turn signal indicators, and other warning lights and gauges.

NHTSA has received at least 89 complaints about Jeeps that partially or completely lost the instrument panel cluster displays which failed while driving. Losing the instrument panel clusters if a Gladiator or Wrangler is parked is one thing, but losing the gauges and several warning indicators while driving is a definite safety hazard.

Driving without the instrument panel illuminated will also be a distraction as a driver tries to guess their speed and if there is enough fuel for the trip.

This owner of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler complained to NHTSA about the experience of losing the instrument panel display.

"The instrument cluster will show random erratic readings like mileage will be off. Temperature goes to zero fuel gauge misread vehicle get stuck into a higher gear and won’t downshift doing research online I found a recall bulletin for 24V652000 and in that bulletin, it describes what my vehicle does, but my vehicle is not considered part of the recall bulletin. This vehicle is dangerous to drive on the road with the situation that can happen at any time."

The Jeep Wrangler instrument panel recall referenced by the above Wrangler owner was issued in September 2024 for certain 2020-2024 Jeep Gladiator and 2018-2024 Jeep Wrangler vehicles.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler instrument panel investigation.