Jeep Wranglers Recalled For Pinched Remote Start Antenna Cables

Jeep Wrangler tire pressure monitoring system warning lights can fail to activate.

August 21, 2025 — About 80,000 Jeep Wranglers are recalled because of problems with the tire pressure monitoring system warning lights.

In addition, there may be problems with the remote start antenna cables, but it's those problems that can cause the tire pressure monitoring system warning light failures.

The recall involves 2024-2025 Jeep Wrangler vehicles equipped with remote start antenna cables that may be pinched under the left rear seat belt retractor brackets. A pinched cable can cause the tire monitoring warning light to fail.

Chrysler opened an investigation in October 2024 into pinched antenna cables in 2024-2025 Jeep Wranglers.

Jeep Wrangler recall letters will be mailed between September 2 and September 3, 2025, and dealers may need to replace the remote start antenna cables.

Jeep Wrangler owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about Wrangler recall number 56C.