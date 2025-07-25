Jeep Grand Cherokee Headrest Recall Affects 121,000 SUVs

Second-row head restraints may fail to lock in their upright positions.

July 24, 2025 — A Jeep Grand Cherokee headrest recall includes more than 121,000 vehicles equipped with second-row seat headrests that may not lock in the upright positions.

The recalled 2023-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L second-row head restraints contain internal locking mechanisms with an "interference condition which may prevent the headrest from locking upright."

This can cause the headrest to fold forward and possibly injure an occupant in a crash.

Federal safety standards require, "... when measured ...the top of a head restraint located in an outboard designated seating position must have a height not less than 750 mm in any position of adjustment."

The Jeep Grand Cherokee headrest, built by Grammer, measures less than 750 mm in height if it does not remain upright.

Fiat Chrysler believes the headrest problem began in May 2023 when the Jeep Grand Cherokees were built with the defective components and ended a year later.

Jeep Grand Cherokee headrest recall letters will be mailed between September 5 and September 9, 2025. Chrysler dealers will replace both second-row seat head restraints if necessary.

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about headrest recall number 20C.

Separately, nearly 800 Mopar second-row head restraints are recalled for the same defect.

FCA dealers will inspect and replace the head restraints as necessary, but a dealer will repurchase the headrest if it is not installed in a vehicle.

Customers affected by the Mopar headrest recall may call 800-853-1403 and refer to head restraint recall number 21C.