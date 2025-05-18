Jeep 4xe Recall Lawsuit Includes Grand Cherokees and Wranglers

Class action says Jeep 4xe hybrids are too dangerous because the batteries can catch fire.

May 18, 2025 — A class action lawsuit alleges a Jeep 4xe recall fails to properly repair the hybrid vehicles and fails to compensate owners for the battery problems.

The Jeep 4xe class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons who purchased or leased a 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and/or a 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe."

The Jeep class action was filed against Stellantis, also known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

Jeep 4xe Recall

Although the primary Jeep hybrid battery recall was announced in September 2024, that recall was proceeded by a November 2023 recall of 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles.

The 2023 Jeep 4xe recall included about 32,000 Jeep Wrangler hybrids because the batteries could catch fire, but the recall did not include Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrids.

The primary Jeep 4xe recall was announced in September 2024 for more than more than 154,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs. The Jeep 4xe vehicles recalled in 2023 were included in this recall of 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs.

Engineers had been trying to determine the root cause of 13 battery fires and warned owners to park outside and leave the high voltage batteries depleted. At the time of the Jeep 4xe recall, Fiat Chrysler estimated about 5% of the hybrids may contain defective batteries.

Chrysler determined the Jeeps caught fire when they were turned off and parked.

Chrysler dealers were told to inspect and replace the high voltage batteries if specific diagnostic trouble codes were detected. In addition, dealers were told to update the auxiliary hybrid control processors, hybrid control processors, integrated dual charging modules, powertrain control modules and transmission control modules.

It cost $405 to file the class action for more than $5 million, but the plaintiff alleges FCA has completely failed with the Jeep 4xe recall.

Jeep 4xe Recall Lawsuit

New York plaintiff Eric Fishon purchased a new 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe in July 2022, but in October 2024 he was contacted about the Jeep 4xe recall. He was warned not to charge his Jeep 4xe and was told to park outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers a range of 22 miles when using only the battery and about 370 miles total.

The plaintiff doesn't contend his Jeep 4xe battery caught fire, but he complains he bought the Jeep Wrangler hybrid because he has a child who suffers from various disabilities. The Jeep 4xe he purchased came equipped with "battery powered, automatic step up bars to assist passenger entry into the vehicle."

According to the plaintiff, he cannot use the step up bars due to the "fear of potential electrical and/or fire damage injuring his child." He also complains he must pay for more gasoline instead of using the electric feature.

"Additionally, Mr. Fishon’s child is aware that the Class Vehicles are known to catch fire and is incredibly worried about dying while in the vehicle. Mr. Fishon has incurred costs and expenses associated with the Battery Defect in that he must pay for more gas instead of relying on the vehicles electric capabilities." — Jeep 4xe recall lawsuit

The Jeep 4xe high voltage battery packs may contain cells with separator damage. The lithium-ion battery can overheat and burn, even when a Jeep is parked. The battery experiences "thermal runaway" which can quickly burn a vehicle and everything around it.

"As a result of Stellantis’s misconduct, Plaintiff and other Class Members were harmed and suffered actual damages in the form of overpayment for their vehicles, diminished value, repairs and other expenses and damages related to the undisclosed Battery Defect, which Defendants have failed to remedy or fully disclose, and exposure to vehicle fire that results in an increased risk of occupant injury and/or injury to persons outside the vehicle, as well as property damage." — Jeep 4xe recall lawsuit

According to the class action, the Jeep 4xe recall does not repair the battery separator problem and does not make the Jeeps safe to drive or own.

The Jeep 4xe recall lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York: Eric Fishon v. Stellantis N.V. and FCA US LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C.