Jeep 4xe Fire Recall Issued Following 13 Jeep 4xe Fires

Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe owners warned not to recharge their Jeeps.

October 1, 2024 — A Jeep 4xe fire recall involves more than 194,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles following at least 13 fires.

FCA is warning owners of 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs to stop recharging their vehicles until they are repaired.

The Jeep 4xe vehicles should also be parked away from anything that could catch fire.

The Jeep plug-in hybrids which caught fire were all parked and shut off, and Chrysler says the Jeep 4xe fire risk is decreased when the battery charge is depleted.

FCA discovered the 13 Jeep 4xe fires while reviewing customer data, and the automaker says it estimates the problem may affect 5% of the Jeeps.

There wasn't much additional information announced, but the Jeep 4xe fire recall includes more than 154,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs in the U.S., more than 14,000 in Canada, 673 in Mexico, and about 25,500 Jeep 4xe vehicles are recalled outside North America.

According to Chrysler, a "remedy is imminent," and all Jeep 4xe customers should follow the instructions on the recall notices. However, FCA didn't announce when the Jeep fire recall notices will be mailed.

In addition, the government hasn't released information about the Jeep 4xe fire recall.

Owners of 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs may call 800-853-1403.