Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Engine Fires Cause Class Action Lawsuit

More than 780,000 Jeeps allegedly at risk of power steering pump electrical connector fires.

March 7, 2025 — A Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator engine fire lawsuit alleges more than 780,000 Jeeps are at risk from defective power steering pump electrical connectors.

The class action lawsuit includes 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler JL and Jeep Gladiator vehicles and wasn't filed until the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in September 2024.

NHTSA opened the probe into more than 780,000 Jeep Wranglers and Jeep Gladiators after at least nine complaints were filed about fires that began in the engine compartments.

The complaints aren't uniform about a cause for the engine fires, with some investigators finding evidence of fuel leaks or other causes. Some owners who complained about fires said no cause had been determined at the time.

In addition, some Jeep owners said the engine fires began while driving, while the majority of the engine fires occurred when the Jeeps were parked and shut off.

However, Fiat Chrysler told NHTSA it was aware of several thermal events originating at the power steering pump electrical connectors. The fires occurred on the front passenger side of the engine compartments, and that's where the power steering pumps are located.

Jeep Engine Fire Lawsuit

Illinois 2023 Jeep Wrangler owner Nikki Bell filed the engine fire class action lawsuit about the Jeep Wrangler she purchased used in March 2023.

Although the investigation is ongoing and no recall has been issued, the plaintiff contacted her Chrysler dealer about bringing the Jeep in for an engine fire inspection.

The lawsuit says the dealership told her there was no reason to bring the Jeep Wrangler in for an inspection or repairs because the vehicle "was not part of the recall.”

There has been no recall because no official cause of the engine fires has been determined.

The plaintiff contends there is no reason for the power steering pump electrical connectors to fail if they were installed and manufactured correctly.

According to the class action lawsuit, from the time the vehicles were first sold, Chrysler knew the power steering pump electrical connectors in 780,000 Jeeps were defective and could cause engine fires.

But FCA allegedly "knowingly, affirmatively, and actively concealed or recklessly disregarded" how 780,000 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles could catch fire. The plaintiff argues her Jeep has "diminished resale or trade-in value" because of the "stigma of the Fire Defect."

She also asserts all owners and lessees of the 780,000 Jeep Wranglers and Jeep Gladiators "have suffered quantifiable economic losses," and will "have to expend time and money to monitor the Class Vehicles for any signs of the Fire Defect having manifested and to have mechanics inspect the Class Vehicles."

And as repeated in every automotive class action lawsuit:

"If they had known about the Fire Defect at the time of sale or lease, Plaintiff and the other Class Members would not have purchased or leased the Class Vehicles or would have paid less for them."

The Jeep engine fire lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Nikki Bell v. FCA US LLC.

