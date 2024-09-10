Possible Jeep Power Steering Pump Fires Investigated

Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator engine compartment fires occur at the power steering pumps.

September 10, 2024 — Jeep power steering pumps may be causing engine compartment fires in 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler and 2021-2023 Gladiator vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Jeep fires following at least nine complaints, multiple field reports and "1 Death and Injury report."

NHTSA contacted Fiat Chrysler about the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator fires and determined there were several "thermal events" that began at the power steering pump electrical connectors.

Jeep owners report the fires occurred on the front passenger side of the engine compartments, the same location as the power steering pump connectors.

According to the Jeep fire complaints, a majority of engine compartment fires happened when the ignition switches were OFF.

