Jeep Cherokee Recall Issued For Third Time, Same Problem

More than 83,000 Jeep Cherokees need repaired to prevent rollaways and power problems.

January 23, 2025 — More than 83,000 Jeep Cherokees are recalled because they could lose drive power or possibly roll away when parked.

The recalled 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokees are equipped with power transfer units that may become damaged and disengage the transmissions and differentials.

According to Fiat Chrysler:

"An input shaft snap ring that is not fully seated may allow uncontrolled movement of the input shaft inward. Uncontrolled movement leads to the potential for wear to the range shift sleeve, spline damage, and / or range fork damage which can cause an unexpected loss of motive power or loss of PARK function while stationary."

Chrysler recalled 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokees in June 2020 due to power transfer unit input spline failures.

Then in April 2023, FCA recalled 2016-2017 Jeep Cherokees because of power transfer unit input spline failures.

It turns out the Cherokees were having problems in Canada, and safety agencies from other countries were contacting Chrysler.

As of December 11, 2024, FCA was "aware of 14 customer assistance records, 1064 warranty claims, 43 field reports, and 55 other service records potentially relating to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from May 10, 2017, to April 17, 2024."

However, there have been no crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

A Jeep Cherokee driver should watch for a "Service 4WD" warning message and be aware of abnormal noise and vibration.

In Canada, nearly 20,000 Cherokees will need to be repaired, but Chrysler is still working on how the Jeeps will be repaired.

Jeep Cherokee recall letters will be mailed February 13, 2025.

Owners of 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokees may call 800-853-1403 and refer to Cherokee recall number 01C.