Jeep Instrument Panel Recall Affects Gladiators and Wranglers

Chrysler recalls 33,000 Jeeps with instrument panel clusters that may fail.

September 8, 2024 — A Jeep instrument panel recall involves about 33,000 Jeep Gladiators and Jeep Wranglers that could leave drivers without the speedometers and warning lights.

The Fiat Chrysler recall includes 2020-2024 Jeep Gladiator and 2018-2024 Jeep Wrangler vehicles with instrument panel clusters that may fail from short circuits.

Once the Jeep instrument panel cluster fails it will remain inoperable.

In October 2022, Chrysler was notified about blank instrument panels on 2018-2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2020-2024 Jeep Gladiator vehicles.

Engineers studied failure patterns and inspected instrument panel clusters returned under warranty. FCA and the supplier determined the failures were caused by internal short circuits.

In addition to leaving drivers without important safety displays, the blank instrument panels are violations of federal safety standards.

Jeep instrument panel recall letters are expected to be mailed October 3, 2024. Chrysler dealers will need to replace the instrument panel clusters.

Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler owners who have questions should call 800-853-1403. FCA's Jeep instrument panel recall number is 30B.