Jeep Wrangler 4xe Fires Cause Recall

More than 45,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs recalled after Chrysler discovers eight fires.

November 22, 2023 — Jeep Wrangler 4xe fires have caused a recall of 45,230 of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that should not be recharged until they are repaired.

And until the Jeeps are fixed, owners should not park near anything that could catch fire.

Chrysler says it knows of at least eight Jeep Wrangler 4xe fires, all which occurred while the SUVs were parked and turned off.

Six of the fires occurred while the Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles were connected to chargers.

The 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe fire risk can allegedly be fixed by a software flash, but a dealer will replace the battery pack if a certain error code is discovered in your Jeep.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe fire recall includes more than 32,000 SUVs in the U.S., more than 3,800 in Canada and 9,249 Jeeps are recalled outside North America.

However, FCA says only 1% of the recalled Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs are affected by the problem. And the automaker says there have been no injuries or crashes related to the Jeep Wrangler 4xe fires.

Chrysler discovered the fire risk during a routine review of customer data which led to an internal investigation. That investigation discovered the eight Jeep Wrangler 4xe fires.

Fiat Chrysler alleges owners can continue driving the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs, but a date for recall notices was not announced.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners may call 800-853-1403.