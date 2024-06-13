Jeep Wrangler 4xe Battery Fires Cause Class Action Lawsuit

California lawsuit alleges Jeep Wrangler hybrid battery systems have serious defects.

June 13, 2024 — A Jeep Wrangler 4xe battery class action lawsuit alleges defects in the battery systems make the Jeeps too dangerous to drive.

The Wrangler hybrid lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff Thomas Teger who leased a new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4XE.

The plaintiff says "the unreasonably dangerous and defective battery is dangerous to his health."

The class action alleges the plaintiff and other Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners complained about the batteries, but Chrysler refused to fix the batteries even though the automaker allegedly knew the problem was widespread.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges the plaintiff and Jeep Wranger 4xe customers "were made to foot the cost of the cabin filter changes, which were repairs that fall outside of the Manufacturer’s warranty."

According to the battery lawsuit, there "is no recall for the defect, nor is there any fix offered by the Defendant."

However, Chrysler recalled the Jeep Wrangler hybrids in November 2023, something referenced in the description of what vehicles are included in the class action.

"All persons or entities in California who are current or former owners and/or lessees of FCA vehicles equipped with the defective battery system for which Recall B9A was issued, including [2021-2023 model year (JL) Jeep® Wrangler] Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)." — Jeep Wrangler 4xe battery lawsuit

In recall documents submitted to safety regulators and customers, FCA said 1% of the Jeeps may be affected but dealers weren't ready to perform repairs. The eventual repairs would "be a software flash on the HV [high-voltage] battery pack and if a DTC [diagnostic trouble code] sets, the pack will be replaced."

"This recall is estimated to launch in 1st Quarter of 2024." — FCA

Customers were "advised to refrain from recharging these vehicles and not to park them inside of buildings or structures, or near other vehicles until the vehicle has the final repair completed."

Because of the defective battery systems, the Jeep Wranger 4xe vehicles are allegedly dangerous to drive and they put their drivers at risk of injury, fire or death.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe battery class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Thomas Teger v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, P.C.